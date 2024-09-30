IMD weather update: Heavy rain in northeast as monsoon starts to retreat

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northeastern regions in the next 5-6 days. Some states might also expect widespread light to moderate rainfall, which include Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Similar weather conditions are likely to take place in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, this week there is going to be dry weather in the northwest and central India. Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the parts of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan early this week followed by a dry spell.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the southern states such as Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, while scattered rain showers in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

No rain in the National Capital

The monsoon was delayed by almost a week this year. The monsoon session started withdrawing in Rajasthan and Gujarat from September 23, and while the monsoon withdrawal in Delhi normally occurs on September 25, this year there has been considerable delay. The end of the monsoon season is expected to be announced this week in the national capital.

The IMD has not specified any exact date for the withdrawal of monsoon from the national capital. The latest update from the IMD department states that the monsoon runs through parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, including Firozpur, Sirsa, Churu, Ajmer, Mount Abu, Deesa, Surendranagar, and Junagarh.

Despite all the delays, the national capital has seen surplus rainfall in September and recorded 192.5 mm of rain as compared to the monthly average, i.e., 123.4 mm. The total monsoon season rainfall currently stands at 1,029.9mm which is way above the average of 640.3mm. The annual total rainfall is higher than usual reaching 1074.6 mm as compared to the yearly average of 774.4mm.

More From This Section

Monsoon continues in parts of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh as well. The local weather department predicts the weather to remain dry till October 5. The centre reports that 148 power supply schemes in the state have been impacted.

Ahmedabad is also likely to experience heavy, prolonged rainfall in the upcoming week from October 2 to 4 as partly cloudy skies are anticipated in the city.