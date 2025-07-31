Home / India News / Railways rolls out Kavach 4.0 on Mathura-Kota section for safety boost

Railways rolls out Kavach 4.0 on Mathura-Kota section for safety boost

Kavach 4.0 deployed on high-density Delhi-Mumbai corridor to boost safety; nationwide expansion within six years, says Ministry of Railways

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety
Kavach will help the loco pilots in maintaining train speed by effective brake application. | File Image
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways has commissioned its indigenous anti-collision system, Kavach, on the Mathura–Kota section of the rail network — part of the Delhi–Mumbai route, one of the highest-density corridors in India.
 
“Many developed nations took 20–30 years to develop and install train protection systems. The commissioning of Kavach 4.0 (the latest version) on the Kota–Mathura section has been achieved in a very short timeframe. This is a very big achievement,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
 
The Ministry of Railways said it will commission Kavach 4.0 on various routes across the country within a short span of six years.
 
“Over 30,000 people have already been trained on Kavach systems. The Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) has signed memorandums of understanding with 17 AICTE-approved engineering colleges, institutions and universities for incorporating Kavach as part of their BTech course curriculum,” it said.
 
Kavach will assist loco pilots in maintaining train speed through effective brake application. Even in low-visibility conditions such as fog, loco pilots will not have to look outside from the cabin for signals — the information will be displayed on a dashboard inside the cab.
 
The indigenous anti-collision system, which initially saw slow progress — attributed by the government to the project’s complexity — has become central to the discourse on rail safety, especially after major incidents like the Balasore train crash in 2023, which claimed nearly 300 lives.
 
“Indian Railways invests more than Rs 1 trillion per year on safety-related activities. Kavach is one of the many initiatives taken to enhance the safety of passengers and trains. The progress made and the pace of deployment of Kavach reflect the commitment of Indian Railways towards ensuring railway safety,” the railways said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In a first, UNSC report names TRF as group behind Pahalgam terror attack

Obituary: Meghnad Desai was true gadfly in the best sense of the word

India-US space partnership takes off with successful NISAR launch

Sacred Buddha relics set for auction in Hong Kong in May, returns to India

MCD boosts stray dog control with faster sterilisation and NGO tie-ups

Topics :Indian RailwaysTrainsRailways

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story