Weather today: Rain, thunderstorms in MP, Odisha, Bengal; North India warms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of the country, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across eastern, central and southern regions over the next few days.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on February 24 and 25.

In central India, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on February 24. Odisha may witness similar conditions, and West Bengal and Jharkhand are also likely to be affected during the day. Recent reports indicate cloudy skies and showers in parts of Jharkhand and adjoining areas, consistent with forecast activity.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also forecast over West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, and Telangana on February 24. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may continue to experience thunderstorm activity on February 24 and 25. Over adjoining sea areas, squally winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over central parts of the south adjoining the central Bay of Bengal. Snowfall to return in Himalayas Scattered light rainfall and even some snowfall over the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 24 to 28 is likely, driven by western disturbances affecting northern India. Light precipitation is also possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir during this period.

Delhi weather outlook Delhi has been experiencing an early return to warm weather this month, with maximum temperatures rising significantly above seasonal norms. The city recorded highs close to 30 degrees Celsius in recent days, and the IMD has indicated temperatures may continue to trend upward as February ends, with daytime highs possibly reaching the low 30s. Despite the dry spells, fog has persisted during early mornings on some days, reducing visibility. Air quality in Delhi remains a concern, frequently lingering in the poor category due to stagnant conditions and weak winds. Meanwhile in the adjoining Punjab, dense fog conditions are expected during morning hours, potentially reducing visibility on roads and affecting transport operations today.

Temperature forecast for coming days A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely over northwest India during the next four days, with no significant change thereafter for three days. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may see a fall of around 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next three days, followed by a rise of 2 to 3 degrees. Maharashtra is expected to witness no significant change in the next 24 hours and a gradual rise thereafter. Gujarat may record a fall of 2 to 3 degrees in the next 24 hours, with stable conditions subsequently.