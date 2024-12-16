Zakir Hussain remembered: Tributes pour in from leaders, tycoons & artists

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, passed away on Monday at a hospital in San Francisco, United States, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition. He was 73. His family confirmed the news through their representative, Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, marking the loss of one of the world’s most celebrated musicians.

Hussain had been hospitalised for two weeks and was moved to intensive care as his condition worsened. Early reports of his death circulated on Sunday but were refuted by his family, who announced the following day that he had passed away.

Zakir Hussain: A brief background

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha. Music was ingrained in him from an early age, and he revolutionised the global perception of Indian classical music. A child prodigy, he began performing professionally in his teens and went on to intertwine traditional tabla rhythms with contemporary music styles.

Blending Indian classical music with jazz

Hussain’s illustrious career included collaborations with some of the finest musicians across genres. Notably, his 1973 collaboration with guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH Vinayakram led to the formation of the fusion band Shakti, which blended Indian classical and jazz traditions. This project remains one of the most celebrated milestones in world music history.

Four-time Grammy winner and national recognition

Zakir Hussain’s six-decade-long career was marked by numerous accolades. He was a four-time Grammy Award winner, including three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year, showcasing his enduring relevance and mastery. He also received India’s highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).

Tributes pour in from artists

Renowned composer Ricky Kej described Hussain as “a treasure trove of skill and knowledge” who was deeply respected for his humility and encouragement of fellow musicians. Singer Anup Jalota called the news “shocking” and noted that Hussain’s legacy would inspire generations.

“Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves… His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon,” Kej wrote.

Music composer Thaman S wrote on X, “REST IN PEACE MAESTRO. We lost the Legend Today. Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab.”

Political leaders mourn the loss

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described the news as profoundly saddening, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief:

“The demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain is an irreparable loss to the country’s art and music sector. His dedication to his art will always be remembered. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family and fans. Om Shanti!”

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote, “His demise is a great loss for the music world. Ustad Zakir Hussain ji has left behind a legacy of art that will remain alive in our memories.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Hussain’s contribution as a cultural ambassador, saying, “In the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, India and the world have lost a musical genius who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms. His numerous honours are a testament to his brilliance.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences, calling Hussain’s death a profound loss to the music world:

“I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments, describing the loss as irreplaceable.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, revealed that they shared a birthday, saying, “Immeasurably saddened by the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain today. His talent, music, and even his screen presence in the film Heat and Dust were remarkable. Om Shanti.”

Tributes from corporate giants

Industrialist Gautam Adani described Hussain as an irreplaceable rhythm in the soul of India:

“The world has lost a rhythm it can never replace. His legacy is an eternal taal, resonating through generations to come. RIP,” Adani posted on X.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, reflected on Hussain’s global influence:

“The tabla has lost its maestro. I was privileged to know him through his association with HMV and witness his brilliance. His beats will echo eternally.”

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and two daughters, Anisa and Isabella. His music, deeply rooted in tradition yet innovative in spirit, will continue to inspire countless musicians and listeners worldwide.