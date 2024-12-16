Amid no-confidence motion row, Rajya Sabha to debate Constitution today

After intense debates on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is set to hold a similar discussion on Monday and Tuesday. This debate follows heightened tensions over a no-confidence motion filed by Opposition parties against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda will start the discussion at 11 am today as the Upper House reconvenes, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to respond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the debate on Tuesday.

Key speakers from the BJP include Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bhupender Yadav, and Brij Lal.

The demand for a debate on the Constitution has been a major focus for the Opposition during the Winter Session of Parliament . However, disruptions over issues such as the Adani controversy, allegations involving George Soros, and the no-confidence motion against Dhankhar have hindered proceedings in both Houses.

Last week, the Rajya Sabha witnessed significant uproar and multiple adjournments as Opposition leaders clashed with BJP lawmakers over the no-trust motion. The session on Friday last week was adjourned shortly after it began, following a heated exchange between the Chairman and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition.

In response to the allegations, Dhankhar defended himself, stating, “This is not a campaign against me but against the farmer community to which I belong. As a farmer’s son, I will not show weakness.”

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader, criticised the BJP for causing disruptions and emphasised the Opposition’s commitment to meaningful debates. “If the BJP does not disrupt Parliament, we want the House to run and the debate on the Constitution to be taken up,” O’Brien said, adding that the opposition wants discussions focused on people’s issues.

More From This Section

The Lok Sabha concluded its debate on the Constitution on December 14, where Opposition parties accused the BJP-led government of undermining constitutional principles. In his reply, PM Modi countered the allegations, accusing the Congress of manipulating the Constitution for political gain.

“The Congress tasted blood in its greed for power,” he said, adding that his government’s policies since 2014 have been aligned with the constitutional vision of fostering unity and democracy. The Rajya Sabha’s discussion on December 16 and 17 is expected to be contentious, with both sides preparing for intense deliberations.

[With agency inputs]