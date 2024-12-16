Vijay Diwas 2024: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share on this day

Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated annually on December 16, is significant in Indian history because it celebrates the country's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This day honors the Indian Armed Forces' outstanding accomplishments and their contributions to the independence and liberation of East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.

So, we have put together a list of greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones to commemorate this special occasion.

Vijay Diwas 2024: Wishes and Messages

• "On this day, we salute the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces that led to a glorious victory. Happy Vijay Diwas!"

• "December 16th marks the day of victory and valour. Let’s honour our heroes who fought for our nation’s freedom. Happy Vijay Diwas!"

• “Let’s salute the strength of our armed forces and honour their commitment to our country. Jai Hind!"

• "As we celebrate Vijay Diwas, let’s remember the heroes who fought for our motherland, ensuring our peace and security. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Happy Vijay Diwas to all!"

• "Let us never forget the sacrifice and courage of our soldiers who made this victory possible. Wishing you all a Happy Vijay Diwas."

• "A true nation’s strength lies in the bravery of its soldiers. Today, we honour their spirit on Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind!"

• "Let us unite to honour the warriors who made us proud and gave their lives for the nation’s freedom. Today is the day to celebrate their sacrifices and our victory. Happy Vijay Diwas!"

• "The victory of 1971 is not just a historical event but a symbol of our courage and resilience. Today, on Vijay Diwas, let’s remember the bravery of those who sacrificed everything for our nation’s sovereignty."

Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes

• "I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

• "To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

• "I have lived a long life, and I am proud that I spend the whole of my life in the service of my people. I am only proud of this and nothing else. I shall continue to serve until my last breath, and when I die, I can say that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it." - Indira Gandhi

• "To the nameless and unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, we offer our humble tribute. Their life-blood nourishes the body of independent India." - Rajiv Gandhi

• "India is a democracy; it is in our DNA." - Narendra Modi

• "Yeh Dil Maange More" - Captain Vikram Batra

• "Kashmir is an integral part of India, and nobody can take it away from us." - Amit Shah

• "I have been to Kargil, and I have seen the tragedy that both the Indians and the Pakistanis faced." - Raveena Tandon

• "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - B. R. Ambedkar

• “We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession.” – Indian Army Proverb

• “You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who choose to fight, life has a special flavour that the protected will never know.” – Captain R. Subramanium

• “Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail.” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

• "I sincerely believe that Indians have the ability to compete with the best in the world." - Dhirubhai Ambani

• “I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory.” – Major Sudhir Kumar Walia

• “I regret I have but one life to give for my country.” – Prem Ramchandani

• “Only the best of friends and the worst of enemies visit us.” – Indian Army Proverb

• “Sleep peacefully at your homes. The Indian Army is guarding the frontiers.” – Indian Army Motto

• “The enemies are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” – Major Somnath Sharma

• “If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise, I will kill death.” – Captain Manoj Pandey

• “Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in it. But I’ll be back for sure.” – Captain Vikram Batra

• “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” – Indian Army Proverb.