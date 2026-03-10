West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart Araghchi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid increasing concerns over the fallout of the West Asia crisis, especially on the energy supplies.

It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing global concerns over disruptions in oil supplies in view of the crisis in West Asia.