West Bengal CEO asks ECI to extend SIR electoral roll hearings by 7 days

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal on Saturday requested the Election Commission of India to extend the final date of hearing under SIR of electoral rolls by seven days, after several district election officers reported delays in completion of hearings, verification, and data uploading.

The deadline for the hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was February 7.

Agarwal told reporters that the appeal was made following inputs from seven to eight districts where different stages of the process were still pending.

"I have appealed to extend the last date of hearing for seven days after receiving inputs from seven to eight district election officers. In some places, the process of hearing is yet to be over, while in others uploading, verification, and final decisions by the AEROs and EROs are still pending," Agarwal said.