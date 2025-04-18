Home / India News / FIR filed against 'Jaat' makers and actors for hurting religious sentiments

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Viklav Gold, a Christian community leader, alleging that the movie has a scene that disrespects Jesus Christ & Christian religious practices

Sunny Deol's film, ‘Jaat'
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer ‘Jaat’ movie has landed in trouble after an FIR was lodged against its actors and three others for hurting sentiments of the Christian community, police said on Friday, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Viklav Gold, a Christian community leader, alleging that the movie has a scene that disrespects Jesus Christ and religious practices of Christians.
 
It was registered on Wednesday under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS, Jalandhar Cantt police station SHO Sanjeev Kumar said.
Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen have been named in the FIR. 

The movie scene in question

The contentious scene which has outraged the community reportedly shows Hooda standing inside a church just under crucifix while people are praying. The scene portrays misconduct and intimidation inside the church, reported The Times of India.

Gold has also alleged that the makers deliberately released the film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter, “so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest spreads.”
 
Some representatives of the community also submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding a ban on the screening of ‘Jaat’ in theatres, The Times of India reported.
 
First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

