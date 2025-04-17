Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengal waqf violence: HC says 'no provocative speeches', forces to stay put

Bengal waqf violence: HC says 'no provocative speeches', forces to stay put

The Calcutta HC asks central forces to stay in riot-hit Murshidabad; urges calm. NHRC to probe Waqf Act protest violence that left three dead, many homeless

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Security personnel stand guard in a violence-affected area in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday instructed central forces to remain stationed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, which has witnessed a spate of violence following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The court also called for restraint, asking all parties to avoid provocative statements amid ongoing tensions. 
The directive came from a division Bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, which also told the Trinamool Congress-led state administration to constitute a team for the rehabilitation and resettlement of those who fled the district to escape the violence. 
At least three people have lost their lives, and hundreds have been displaced due to the unrest on April 11 and 12 in parts of the district, including Suti, Jangipur, Shamsherganj, and Dhulian. While police said the situation in Murshidabad was largely under control, fresh clashes were reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas on April 14.    ALSO READ: Murshidabad riots pre-planned; BJP, central agencies involved: Mamata 
 
  Earlier, on April 12, the High Court had mandated the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad. Currently, 17 companies of central paramilitary forces are stationed in sensitive areas like Suti and Samserganj-Dhulian.
 

NHRC directs a team to investigate

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken note of the situation. On Tuesday, it announced that a team from its investigation division would conduct a field inquiry in Murshidabad in view of the gravity of the issue. The move follows a complaint filed with the Commission, referencing multiple social media reports that allege the murder of a father and son during the protests.  ALSO READ: Murshidabad violence linked to Bangladeshi radicals, local leaders: Intel 

  "Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers/ officials from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal," the Commission said in its proceedings. It added that the inquiry report must be submitted within three weeks. 
The violence that erupted in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur since Friday has also left several people injured. Police have so far detained 221 individuals in connection with the unrest, which erupted during demonstrations in the Muslim-majority district.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Waqf Board West Bengal Calcutta High Court

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

