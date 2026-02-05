West Bengal govt moves resolution in assembly over 'hardships' due to SIR

The West Bengal government on Thursday moved a resolution in the assembly over alleged hardships being faced by people due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Moving the resolution under Rule 169, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shovandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that the SIR process led to harassment of voters and the death of 107 people due to anxiety over the exercise.

Criticising the Election Commission, he asserted it had "turned into a commission of harassment" ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, rejected the proposal, contending that since the matter was pending before the apex court, the assembly could not deliberate on it.