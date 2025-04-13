Home / India News / Battle against Naxals in final phase, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of jawan, Sunil Dhan, who lost his life in an IED blast in West Singhbhum district

Hemant Soren asserted that the jawan's sacrifice will not go in vain and the operation against Naxals will reach its final destination. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said the battle against the red rebels is in its last phase in the state.

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of jawan, Sunil Dhan, who lost his life in an IED blast in West Singhbhum district on the previous day.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the slain jawan at Jharkhand Jaguar headquarters in Ranchi. 

Speaking to reporters, Soren said, "The battle against Naxals is in its last phase. During the anti-naxal operation, we lost several of our jawans. Due to them, we are moving towards a successful operation."  He asserted that the jawan's sacrifice will not go in vain and the operation against Naxals will reach its final destination.

Gangwar said, "It was an unfortunate incident. The state government is continuously working to minimise such incidents. The government will take care of the martyred's family."  The Jharkhand Jaguar constable Sunil Dhan and CRPF jawan Vishnu Saini were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday.

Both were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment.

Dhan succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, according to a police statement.

The condition of Saini is stated to be critical, it added.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

