Latest LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings to nation on Baisakhi, wishes joy, prosperity to all

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He wished everyone joy, hope, and prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal." Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations.  Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, highlighting the importance of living by Babasaheb’s values. She said the Delhi government remains committed to his vision of equality, education and healthcare for all. “A wonderful walkathon was organised by the Delhi government and saw the participation of hundreds of children,” she said. “Babasaheb should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. We have introduced a scheme to ensure every child learns about his legacy.”
  April 13 marks Siachen Day, commemorating the Indian Army's Operation Meghdoot in 1984. On this day, Indian troops landed at Bilafond La Pass and captured key positions on the Siachen Glacier, securing a strategic advantage in the disputed region of Kashmir, the world's highest battlefield. The day marks the historic launch of Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when the Indian Army established full control over the Siachen Glacier, thwarting adversarial attempts to claim the strategically vital region. It celebrated the 41st anniversary of the famous Operation, which was carried out by the Indian forces.  In a display of precision, cooperation, and operational strength, the Indian Air Force (IAF) concluded its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) at Greece's Andravida Air Base. The HAF announced the successful wrap-up of the multinational drill on X, posting: "INIOCHOS-25 - A demanding exercise successfully concludes, highlighting operational excellence, precision, and seamless multinational cooperation." Held from March 31, the biennial air exercise saw the participation of air and surface assets from fifteen countries. Representing India, the IAF deployed a fleet comprising Su-30 MKI fighter jets, IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, and C-17 strategic airlifters.

10:39 AM

12 more arrested in violence over Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Police

Twelve more people were arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died, police said on Sunday.
 
No new incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the Muslim-majority district, with security forces keeping a close vigil, they said.
 
"The situation in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of the district is peaceful. Raids continued overnight, and 12 more people were arrested. With this, 150 people have been arrested so far," a senior police officer said.
 
Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended, he said.
 
The security forces are checking vehicles on the main roads, and patrolling the sensitive pockets, he added.
 
"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.

10:38 AM

31 injured as bus overturns in Mandi

Thirty-one people were injured after their bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
 
The accident occurred when the driver of the luxury bus, on way from Chandigarh to Kullu, lost control of the vehicle on the road near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site.
 
Police said majority of the passengers, the driver and the conductor suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi.
 
There were about 35-40 people in the bus when it met with the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

10:20 AM

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'ruining' education system

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party in the centre of "ruining" education. Taking a dig at the ruling party over Gujarat model, he said that the BJP wants to keep the entire country "illiterate". He further argued that the BJP was "destroying" the education system in Delhi too.

 

10:00 AM

PM Modi pays homage to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling it a dark chapter in India’s history. In a post on X, he said, “We pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit.” PM Modi added that their sacrifice marked a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle.

9:51 AM

Earthquake of magnitude 5.79 strikes Papua New Guinea

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, an earthquake of magnitude 5.79 struck Papua New Guinea, hitting at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

9:45 AM

PM Modi extends greetings to nation on the occasion of Baisakhi, wishes joy, prosperity to all

9:36 AM

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Myanmar, no casualties reported yet

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles). 

9:31 AM

Grenade attack on BJP leader's house: Police arrest prime suspect in Delhi

As per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Central Agencies and Delhi Police, has successfully arrested Uttar Pradesh (UP)-based Saidul Ameen. According to the release, he is the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

9:27 AM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for another four-year term following intra-party elections held at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad. The elections, conducted in line with the PPP’s constitution, also confirmed key leadership roles for the coming term.

9:10 AM

Assam to mark Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary with year-long celebrations

The Assam government announced a year-long celebration from September 8 to mark the birth centenary of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. Events across India, biography release and commemorative coin, among others, have been planned, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here. "To celebrate the life and times of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the cabinet has approved the commemoration of his 100th birth anniversary through a year-long celebration from September 8, 2025, to September 8, 2026," he said. Sarma said a 50-member committee headed by him will be formed to plan the celebration.

9:09 AM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off marathon to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, highlighting the importance of living by Babasaheb’s values. She said the Delhi government remains committed to his vision of equality, education and healthcare for all. A wonderful walkathon was organised by the Delhi government and saw the participation of hundreds of children,” she said. “Babasaheb should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. We have introduced a scheme to ensure every child learns about his legacy.”
 
 
First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

