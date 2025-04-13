Latest LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings to nation on Baisakhi, wishes joy, prosperity to all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He wished everyone joy, hope, and prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal." Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a marathon on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, highlighting the importance of living by Babasaheb’s values. She said the Delhi government remains committed to his vision of equality, education and healthcare for all. “A wonderful walkathon was organised by the Delhi government and saw the participation of hundreds of children,” she said. “Babasaheb should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. We have introduced a scheme to ensure every child learns about his legacy.”

April 13 marks Siachen Day, commemorating the Indian Army's Operation Meghdoot in 1984. On this day, Indian troops landed at Bilafond La Pass and captured key positions on the Siachen Glacier, securing a strategic advantage in the disputed region of Kashmir, the world's highest battlefield. The day marks the historic launch of Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when the Indian Army established full control over the Siachen Glacier, thwarting adversarial attempts to claim the strategically vital region. It celebrated the 41st anniversary of the famous Operation, which was carried out by the Indian forces.In a display of precision, cooperation, and operational strength, the Indian Air Force (IAF) concluded its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) at Greece's Andravida Air Base. The HAF announced the successful wrap-up of the multinational drill on X, posting: "INIOCHOS-25 - A demanding exercise successfully concludes, highlighting operational excellence, precision, and seamless multinational cooperation." Held from March 31, the biennial air exercise saw the participation of air and surface assets from fifteen countries. Representing India, the IAF deployed a fleet comprising Su-30 MKI fighter jets, IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, and C-17 strategic airlifters.