West Bengal transport operators refuse to supply buses for poll duty

Transport operators in West Bengal have refused to supply buses under the current rates offered by the state government for poll-related duties during the upcoming panchayat elections.

The Joint Forum of State Transport Operators told the media on Tuesday that they have forwarded a communique to the West Bengal Election Commission expressing their inability to supply buses, mini-buses and cars unless the state government hiked the rates from what was fixed during the 2021 Assembly polls.

"The expenditure for running and maintaining such vehicles has increased by almost 60 per cent from what it was in 2021. So unless the state government proportionately hikes the rate, it will not be possible for owners to supply their vehicles for poll- related dutie," a spokesman for the Forum said.

According to the proposal sent by the Forum to the Commission, the new daily rate to be fixed would be Rs 3,500 for buses in addition to the fuel cost on actuals.

The Forum has also claimed that vehicles would be provided only after receiving 80 per cent of the amount in advance.

The rate for buses fixed in 2021 was Rs 2,300 per day and the advance payment was fixed at 50 per cent.

In case of mini-buses, the rate fixed by the Commission is Rs 3,000 per day in addition to fuel cost on actuals with the clause of 80 per cent advance payment.

In 2021. the rate for mini-buses was Rs 1,900 per day.

In case of a seven-seater SUV, the Forum proposed the daily rate to be hiked to Rs 1,200 from Rs 810 in 2021.

In case of air-conditioned vehicles the new daily rate is proposed at Rs 1,600 up from Rs 1,120 in 2021.

In addition, the Commission has proposed a daily refreshment allowance fee Rs 500 for each driver up from Rs 170 in 2021.

Till now there has been no indication from the state government on whether it would accept the proposal or not.

--IANS

src/ksk/