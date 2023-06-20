Candidates from 9 states corner 70% medical college seats; Rajasthan tops

More than 70 per cent of the students joining the MBBS course in the top medical colleges in the country this year will be from just nine states, The Times of India (ToI) reports. The marks range for the NEET-UG 2023 exam results shows that around two in three candidates that have marks above 400 hail from eight states – Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, and West Bengal, the newspaper reported.
For the marks range of 620 and above, Delhi has replaced Bihar in the top eight. While a NEET score of 400 marks is not enough to get a seat in a government medical college for students belonging to General and OBC categories, looking at the candidates' profiles more closely reveals that students from these states dominate even the 620 and above marks range and account for nearly 66 per cent of candidates, the report said.
A total of 114,000 students qualified for the NEET-UG 2023 exams, the results for which were announced on May 13. All these students are eligible to participate in the counselling process. 230,000 candidates have a score of more than 400 marks, on the other hand, there are over 45,000 students with marks between 500-619. A total of 18,757 students have scored 620 and above in NEET 2023, ToI reported. The maximum marks for the exams were 720.
Students took the NEET exam this year to secure a seat for 104,333 MBBS and 27,868 BDS seats on offer. Other than this, there are 52,720 seats in Ayush programmes and 603 in BVs (Bachelor of veterinary science) and animal husbandry. Additionally, admissions for homoeopathic and Unani medicines are also based on NEET-UG scores.
Rajasthan has the highest (12.3 per cent) share of candidates with 400 and above scores. Uttar Pradesh stands second on this parameter at 11.8 per cent and Maharashtra comes in third with 9.9 per cent, the report added.