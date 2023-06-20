Candidates from 9 states corner 70% medical college seats; Rajasthan tops

For the marks range of 620 and above, Delhi has replaced Bihar in the top eight. While a NEET score of 400 marks is not enough to get a seat in a government medical college for students belonging to General and OBC categories, looking at the candidates' profiles more closely reveals that students from these states dominate even the 620 and above marks range and account for nearly 66 per cent of candidates, the report said.

More than 70 per cent of the students joining the MBBS course in the top medical colleges in the country this year will be from just nine states, The Times of India (ToI) reports. The marks range for the NEET-UG 2023 exam results shows that around two in three candidates that have marks above 400 hail from eight states – Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, and West Bengal, the newspaper reported.