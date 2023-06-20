Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 begins in Odisha's Puri, PM extends greetings



The Jagannath Yatra is closely related to Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Pri Dham in the state of Odisha. The history of Jagannath Rath Yatra is depicted in several Hindu scriptures like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita. The sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced today, June 20. It's a grand religious festival that takes place every year in Odisha’s Puri. It is one of the most significant festivals for Hindu pilgrims that attracts devotees from all over the world seeking blessings of Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.



Apart from Odisha, the festival is also celebrated in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The 146th Rath Yatra commenced on Tuesday Morning in Ahmedabad, where lakhs of devotees join the 18-Km route of the procession to catch one glimpse of the deity. The Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated enthusiastically all over the world but it is majorly celebrated in Puri, Odisha. Thousands of devotees throng the streets of Odisha to enjoy the colourful spectacle by devotional singing, dancing and chanting.



This year, the Yatra will commence on June 20 at 10:04 pm and conclude on June 21 at 7:09 pm. The preparation for Jagannath Rath Yatra starts a month before the festival. Gujarat's Rath Yatra is considered the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra. Gujarat Police will monitor the Rath Yatra with 3D mapping technology and anti-drone technology to avoid any misfortune during the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

President Murmu greeted the people President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of India on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra and prayed to bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone's life.

President Murmu tweeted, "On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath." PM Modi also extends greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra