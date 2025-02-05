Western liberal ideas in India a threat to our culture: Dattatreya Hosabale

Western liberal ideas "operating" in India through various means and avenues are posing a threat to the country's cultural continuity, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday, exhorting people to wake up and stall it.

It's a new method of colonisation in the name of liberalisation and globalisation by painting all cultural nationalities and civilisations in one colour and putting them in one framework, he said while addressing an event here.

I may be saying very serious things... Once our new generation's mind is filled with these things, then one generation is lost. The cultural continuity will be lost, he said.

It's a very serious thing now which we all have to be aware of and see that they are stalled right there, Hosabale added.

The RSS general secretary was addressing an event organised to launch a book, Who is Raising Your Children: Breaking India With Youth Warriors', authored by Rajiv Malhotra and Vijaya Viswanathan.

The wokeism, which has been in here, is now in operation through various means and avenues and painting all cultural nationalities and civilisations in one colour, putting them in one framework and trying to create a new global order, he said.

Also Read

If this is the agenda of the wokeist in the name of liberaisation and globalism, then it is time for us to wake up. I think that is their agenda. Rajiv ji and Vijaya ji have already warned us through this book, he said.

Hosabale said the country's social and cultural borders are "porous now". "The army is taking care of our territorial borders. But we should be worried of the cultural borders...if they are not guarded well and cultural invasion takes place, it will create havoc." Hosabale said people of India have been open to other civilisations and ideas.

We want all truths to come to us. But, whether that which is coming in is bhadra' (good) or not, that is the whole question, he added.

Hosabale took note of the concerns raised in the book over importing of western model of education and ideas about sexuality and said, It's a matter of worry if the things which are entering into our homes, schools and into the mind of our new generation are healthy, value-based, civilizationally acceptable, and culturally robust.

This book is a warning bell, he said.

He hoped that the new education policy brought by the Union government will be successful in its implementation in the country and in stalling the threats that have just been discussed by the two authors and what have been mentioned in their book.

Speaking on a chapter in the book dwelling upon Marxism, the RSS functionary said some years ago he attended a three-day workshop on "liberation theology" in Bengaluru and wondered that one can debate whether the Left is using the church or church is using the Left.

Particularly in third world countries, both the church and Marxism are wonderful things for the people. The church wants to use the Marxist ideology and Marxist wants to use the church network and the funding. So the liberation theology thing came out. Piggybacking (each other), he told the gathering.

Since both religion and poverty have been co-existing, Marxist found a wonderful field in African and Asian countries to peddle and push their liberation theology. Though the Leftists have found new funding masters and networks of Muslims, he added.