PM Modi lauds bravery, sacrifice of police on Police Commemoration Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion of Police Commemoration Day on Monday acknowledged the bravery and sacrifice of police personnel. Taking to social media X, Modi wrote in a post, "Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we honour the bravery and sacrifice of our police personnel. Their unwavering dedication ensures the safety of our people. They exemplify courage and determination. Their proactive efforts and assistance during humanitarian challenges are equally commendable." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a gathering of senior officers, retired personnel, and families of police officers assured that the sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will not be forgotten.

"We (our security forces) have been able to control terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade, but the battle is not finished. We are committed to completely eliminating terrorism, drug trafficking, and other anti-India activities," Shah stated.

The Union Home Minister then highlighted the staggering toll of police sacrifices, noting that 36,468 police personnel from various forces have lost their lives while serving to protect the country, and that is the reason our nation has been able to advance in its development.

He also mentioned that over 216 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year.

Police Commemoration Day, observed annually on October 21, pays homage to police martyrs, with the main function held at the National Police Memorial, traditionally presided over by the Union Home Minister.

"Today we all have gathered to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the internal security of the country and the borders of the country... These soldiers are protecting the borders of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kibithu," Shah said.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces along with Delhi Police is also conducted to honour the fallen.

This day commemorates the brave sacrifice of ten policemen who laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. It serves as a reminder of the courage exhibited by all martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.