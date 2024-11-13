WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

Would you believe that sending invitations via WhatsApp could invite a serious cyber attack, compromising your device and personal data? Himachal Pradesh police officials have revealed that scammers have found a new type of scam where they send malicious wedding invitations through WhatsApp in the form of APK files.

When recipients download these files, it compromises their device through malware that gives full access to the scammer. Once the malware is activated, hackers can use the device for their benefit, like sending messages, stealing personal data, and even extorting money without the owner's knowledge.

How does the scam work?

Scammers send WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers portraying wedding invitations. The message looks legitimate but it is actually a harmful APK file. Once the recipient downloads the file, a malicious application is installed on the phone that can access sensitive data, monitor activities and also hijack mobile functions.

In some cases, cybercriminals can use the device to send fraudulent messages to the victim's contacts, requesting money or sensitive information pretending to be the phone's owner. The sophisticated attack leads to financial losses and personal harm.

According to DIG Mohit Chawla of Himachal Pradesh, saying, "If you receive an unexpected wedding invitation or file from an unknown number, do not click on it. Always verify the sender and the nature of the file before downloading anything onto your phone."

What to do if one is victimised?

In case, this unfortunate event happens to you, authorities urge you to take immediate action. It is advised to report cyber fraud by dialling 1930, a national helpline number for cybercrime or by visiting the official government portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in to register a complaint.

Cybercrimes are surging across the country and scammers are using tactics to deceive individuals. Apart from wedding invitation scams, officials warned of an increasing number of fraudulent loan offerings circulating online. These fake loans promise easy money which is designed to steal sensitive financial information leading to identity theft and financial losses.

How to stay safe in the digital age?

Experts advise you to stay informed and exercise caution to avoid cyber fraud. Experts say that it is advisable to refrain from downloading unsolicited files and always verify the authenticity of online communication before taking any actions. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated in their approach, awareness and vigilance is the best defence against becoming a victim of online scams.