Ajit Pawar names Gautam Adani in BJP-NCP talks, sparks Opposition outrage

Industrialist Gautam Adani was part of political discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Sharad Pawar five years ago, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed on Tuesday. Referring to events leading up to his brief alliance with the BJP in 2019, Ajit said, “Amit Shah, Gautam Adani, Praful Patel, Fadnavis, and Pawar Saheb... All were there.”

The remarks, made during an interview with Newslaundry, have reignited debates on ideological shifts and behind-the-scenes negotiations in Maharashtra’s politics.

BJP-NCP's 2019 talks: Tbhe inside story

Ajit Pawar further disclosed that the discussions before his early morning swearing-in as deputy chief minister in 2019 took place at a “businessman’s house” in Delhi. He confirmed, “It has been five years. Everyone knows where the meeting happened… Amit Shah, Gautam Adani, Praful Patel, Devendra Fadnavis, and Pawar Saheb were there. Everything was decided.”

On the ideological clash between the NCP and BJP, Ajit downplayed the issue, stating that the NCP had extended outside support to the BJP after the 2014 Assembly elections. “Praful Patel had announced that we would support BJP from outside. We do what our seniors tell us to do,” he said.

Ajit also defended his decision to ally with BJP again in 2023, saying it was not driven by corruption allegations. “Allegations were made in 2009, and I joined BJP in 2023. I was cleared because there was no evidence against me,” he added.

Opposition slams ‘Adani sarkar’ allegations

Ajit’s revelations prompted sharp reactions from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who accused BJP of using Adani’s influence to broker political alliances.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioned Adani’s involvement. “What was Gautam Adani’s locus standi? Why was he sitting in meetings regarding the formation of the government? I reiterate, the MVA govt was destabilised only for Adani, so that he could get Dharavi and other projects he wanted. This is why we say, this is not Maharashtra sarkar but Adani sarkar. Now, the truth is there for everyone to see,” she wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the revelations “proof” of BJP’s reliance on Adani. “As per Ajit Pawarji, this meeting was in 2019 when Devendra Fadnavis became the shortest-duration chief minister in a very early morning ceremony… Adani sarkar for a reason. As per the interview given to a digital platform by a senior minister, Gautam Adani sat through meetings to decide how to get BJP to power in the state by fixing unlikely alliances. It raises serious questions. Is he a BJP-authorised negotiator? Why is a businessman so closely involved in political deals in Maharashtra? Bol Dharavi Bol,” she said.

Sharad Pawar’s denials

Sharad Pawar has consistently denied any involvement in BJP-NCP talks in 2019. While Ajit claimed he took the blame to shield others, he refrained from commenting on Pawar Senior’s hesitation to finalise the deal. “Pawar Saheb’s mind is unreadable. Not even Pratibha [Sharad Pawar’s wife] or Supriya [Sule] can understand him,” Ajit said.

The BJP has remained silent on Ajit’s latest remarks, but former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has previously alleged multiple meetings between Sharad Pawar and BJP leaders between 2017 and 2019.

Power over ideology

Ajit dismissed ideology as a decisive factor in Maharashtra’s shifting alliances. “Maharashtra’s politics has changed. Everyone wants power and has kept ideology aside. They want to form and run a government,” he said, pointing to the Shiv Sena’s 2.5-year partnership with Congress and NCP during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime.

As the state gears up for elections, Ajit emphasised his focus on securing 175 seats for the ruling Mahayuti alliance and deflected questions about reuniting with the Pawar family. “Right now, my focus is on the elections and Mahayuti’s success,” he added.