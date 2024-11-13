NBCC bags Rs 263 crore contract in Kanpur from Income Tax Department

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 263-crore contract in Kanpur from the Income Tax Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC (India) Limited said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Income Tax Department for construction of "Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan" along with a residential complex and multi-story training unit set up at Kheora Bangar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated value of the project is Rs 263 crore.

The Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan will serve as a state-of-the-art office space for the Income Tax Department, enhancing administrative efficiency and providing modern facilities.

Additionally, the residential complex will cater to the housing needs of the department's staff, with a variety of quarters designed to meet diverse accommodation requirements.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months from the start date.

More From This Section

NBCC said it has also been awarded work of demolition and comprehensive design engineering, construction and furnishing of four buildings in Andheri and Malad areas of Mumbai by New India Assurance.

The value of work is approximately Rs 136 crore.

GAIL also awarded the work of planning, designing and execution of interior/fit out works for GAIL's new office at World Trade Center, New Delhi. The estimated value for this work is Rs 50 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.