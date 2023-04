India's wheat stocks dwindle to a 6-year low of 8.34 MMT, down 57% YoY

Last year, in the month of April, the wheat stocks in the country stood at 18.9 MMT and there were concerns regarding the wheat stocks in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi

