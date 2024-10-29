When Ratan Tata borrowed money from Amitabh Bachchan at London airport

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt memory involving the late Ratan Tata. Speaking to guests Farah Khan and Boman Irani, Bachchan recounted an unexpected encounter with the iconic industrialist that underscored his famed humility and simplicity.

Recalling his experience, Bachchan described a journey to London where he and Tata shared a flight. Upon arriving at London's Heathrow Airport, Tata realised that his expected pick-up vehicle hadn't arrived. After a futile attempt to contact his driver from a nearby phone booth, Tata came up to Bachchan with a surprising request.

Bachchan recalled, “He came up to me and asked, ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have enough to make a phone call.’ ” This simple request left Bachchan in awe of Tata’s humility, especially given the legendary status he held within India’s business world.

Ratan Tata’s legacy

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86, following an illustrious career leading the Tata Group for over two decades. Known for his transformative vision and dedication to social causes, Tata’s contributions reshaped Indian industry. Following his passing, Bachchan honoured Tata’s legacy on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have worked with him on humanitarian projects.

“An era has passed away... his humility, vision, and determination were a pride for our nation,” Bachchan said in his post, underscoring the profound respect he held for Tata’s achievements and character.