LIVE: Wistron board okays plan for sale of India plant to Tatas for $125 mn

Wistron board okays plan for sale of India plant to Tatas for $125 mn

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wistron

Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Joe Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi

President Joe Biden met Friday with China's top diplomat, a conversation that's viewed as the precursor to a potential sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. The encounter was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilizing an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

11:26 PM

UNGA set to vote on nonbinding resolution calling for a 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza

The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote Friday on a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Jordan's U.N. Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud, speaking on behalf of the U.N.'s 22-nation Arab group, which drafted the resolution, called for an afternoon vote before all 112 speakers get to the assembly's rostrum, because of the urgency of taking action.

11:21 PM

Big case of corruption: Manoj Tiwari on 'cash for query' case

"This is a big case of corruption. A parliamentarian gives permission to a businessman to ask question from his ID. So you can understand the transactions going on in this case," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari said speaking to reporters on Friday in Gorakhpur.

11:11 PM

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Shah to visit state for three days from Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, a party release said. He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions, the release added. Assembly polls will be held on November 17 in MP, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

9:40 PM

PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Saturday as part of the government's Rozgar Mela drive and also address them though video-conferencing. Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. 

9:36 PM

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24 to submit report

The Maharashtra government on Friday gave an extension till December 24 to the committee, formed to determine the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in order to give Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, to submit its report. The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

8:36 PM

Govt of 'loot-jhooth-phoot' running in Rajasthan, says BJP national spokesperson Poonawalla

BJP on Friday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan accusing it of openly following the policy of appeasement, and called it a government of 'loot-jhooth-phoot' (loot-lie-divide). BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said section 144 is enforced on Hindu festivals, while order is issued to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply during Ramzan.

6:52 PM

Disappointed that PM Modi did not speak about Maratha quota, says activist Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday expressed disappointment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi not mentioning about the Maratha quota struggle during his visit to Maharashtra a day earlier. Jarange, who is on a hunger strike since October 25 seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community, also criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for not raising the issue with the PM.

6:18 PM

Right to speedy trial can't be diluted because accused a habitual offender: Delhi High Court

Right to speedy trial guaranteed under the Constitution cannot be diluted because an accused is a habitual offender or an absconder, the Delhi High Court has said. The court's observation came on a petition by a murder accused, who was facing trial for the last 14 years, seeking conclusion of proceedings against him in two months.

5:20 PM

Reliance Jio Infocomm reports net profit of Rs 5,058 crore in Q2FY24

Reliance Jio Infocomm reports net profit of Rs 5,058 core in Q2 financial year 2024 (FY24)

5:17 PM

Wistron board okays plan for sale of India plant to Tatas for $125 mn

iPhone-maker Wistron's board approves plan for sale of India plant to Tata Group for about $125 mn
 

4:40 PM

Newsclick Row: Purkayastha moves Delhi court, seeks seized electronic devices back, HR head moves bail plea

The Newsclick's Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha has moved an application in the trial court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police. HR head Amit Chakravarty has also moved a bail petition. Notably, both were arrested recently by Delhi Police in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

4:25 PM

Pak court rejects Imran Khan's pleas for bail, cancellation of FIR in cipher case

In a major blow to Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Friday rejected petitions by the jailed former prime minister seeking post-arrest bail and the quashing of the FIR in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets. Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year. A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted him along with his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

4:01 PM

Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Omani counterpart Albusaidi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia that was triggered by the unprecedented attacks on the Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7. In a post on 'X', Albusaidi said he emphasised the critical need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

3:31 PM

Delhi excise case: Court extends custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Nov 10

A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 10 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques for his family expenses as well as his works as a Member of Parliament.

3:02 PM

Officials conspired to stop AAP govt's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Friday alleged that a few officials had conspired to stop the AAP government's scheme of providing free treatment to accident victims with payments not being made to private hospitals for nearly a year.

He said that he has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the officials concerned.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents. Under it, the government foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in Delhi.

2:11 PM

Draft report on three bills to replace criminal laws not adopted, committee likely to meet on Nov 6

A parliamentary committee scrutinising three bills to replace existing criminal laws did not adopt its draft report as scheduled on Friday, taking into account the submission of some opposition members that they needed more time to study it.

The Standing Committee is now expected to meet on November 6.

Sources said some opposition members, including P Chidambaram of the Congress, had written to the committee's chairperson Brij Lal, seeking more time to study the draft report and file their views as it entailed three separate bills.

2:07 PM

Retail onion price up 57%; Centre steps up buffer onion sale to provide relief to consumers

As all-India average retail onion price shoots up by 57 per cent to Rs 47 per kg, the Centre on Friday decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers.

The all-India average retail price of onion rose to Rs 47 per kg on Friday, from Rs 30 per kg in the year-ago period, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

1:52 PM

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 for teaching violations in last 4 months

Amid the ongoing row over Bihar education department's recent circulars, the state education department has deducted the salaries of more than 2,081 school teachers, who were found absent from duty during inspections, and suspended 22 others for various teaching violations in the last four months.

Besides, the department has also recommended dismissal of 17 teachers from service for allegedly violating provisions of teachers' recruitment regulations.

The Nitish Kumar government is already facing criticism for removing the names of 21,90,020 students (till October 24) from government schools for absenteeism. Those whose names have been struck off also include 2.66 lakh students who were supposed to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams.

12:13 PM

Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan's pleas for bail, cancellation of FIR in cipher case

A Pakistani court on Friday rejected petitions by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan seeking bail and cancellation of the first FIR in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year. A special court in Pakistan on Monday indicted him along with his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

