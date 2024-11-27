Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / WHO Africa director-elect dies while receiving treatment in India

WHO Africa director-elect dies while receiving treatment in India

Plans to repatriate the body of Tanzania's Dr Faustine Ndugulile, 55, were underway

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu
World Health Organisation's regional director-elect for Africa died while receiving medical treatment in India. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Arusha (Tanzania)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The World Health Organisation's regional director-elect for Africa died while receiving medical treatment in India, Tanzania's parliament speaker said Wednesday.

Plans to repatriate the body of Tanzania's Dr Faustine Ndugulile, 55, were underway, Speaker Tulia Ackson said, adding that funeral plans would be announced later. She didn't disclose Ndugulile's ailment.

No other details were available.

Ndugulile served as a member of parliament for Kigamboni Constituency in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. He was also the East African country's health assistant minister between 2017-2020 and the information and communication minister until 2021.

He was elected as the WHO's African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025, following Dr Matshidiso Moeti who served in the role for two terms. In his acceptance speech, Ndugulile expressed a firm commitment to advancing the health and well-being of people in Africa.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed condolences on social media platform X, calling his death devastating," while WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus wrote that he was shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

More From This Section

Cash-for-jobs scam: SC notes trial yet to start, witnesses to be examined

LIVE news: Cyclone Fengal inches close to Tamil Nadu; schools shut amid heavy rain

Delhi govt seeks Rs 10,000 cr loan from Centre ahead of Assembly elections

Religious conversion to avail reservation a 'fraud on constitution': SC

Jharkhand Maoist 'commander' with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in internal feud

Several Tanzanian legislators also posted on X, saying Ndugulile was a humble man.

Godbless Lema, a former opposition legislator, wrote: When in parliament, Ndugulile wasn't as harsh as his colleagues in the ruling party."  WHO regional directors have a five-year term and are eligible for reappointment only once.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

New study claims Mpox clade la has evolved to spread from human to human

WHO chief warns of imminent famine in North Gaza, calls to scale up efforts

TB infects around 8 mn people in 2023, highest ever seen, says WHO

Over 77% of India's children lack WHO-suggested diversity in diet: Study

WHO approves Zydus Lifesciences' typhoid vaccine for UN procurement

Topics :WHOWorld Health OrganizationAfrica

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story