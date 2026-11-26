The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider who qualifies to be a journalist and whether accredited media persons should enjoy greater protection than self-proclaimed reporters while covering protests.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that journalistic freedom has to be balanced with the administration of public order and law.

The top court relegated to the high-powered committee headed by former top court judge R Subhash Reddy to examine pleas over the alleged detention of seven journalists, assault, and obstruction of journalists covering protests in Delhi on 10 and 11 October 2026.

It asked the petitioners to submit material before the five-member committee. "You will go back to the committee which we have constituted to factually demonstrate whether your petitioners were, in fact, present there. If present, whether they were subjected to excessive force. "Whether they were subjected to force and, if subjected, whether such force was excessive in relation to the proportion necessary for maintenance of public order," Justice Bagchi observed. Self-proclaimed journalists may not have the same protection as accredited journalists, he then added. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Delhi Union of Journalists, in their plea, submitted that journalists were forcibly removed from reporting sites, prevented from recording events, and subjected to physical force.