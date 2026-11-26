Diamond Power Infra share price: Shares of : Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure jumped over 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session following order wins from the Adani group for the supply of conductors.

Diamond Power Infra's share price rose to 356.25 on the BSE, up 2.56 per cent against the last closing price of 347.35. As of 9.47 am, it was trading 1.3 per cent higher at 351.95 as against a 0.13 per cent decline in the BSE barometer Sensex.

It has delivered spectacular returns to investors, gaining 155 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 3353 per cent over three years.

Diamond Power order win details

Diamond Power, a day ago, announced that it has received two purchase orders from Adani Energy Solutions Limited on November 25, 2026, in the ordinary course of business, for supply of 6,659.66 km of AL-59 conductors (5,692.66 km AL-59 Lapwing and 967 km AL-59 Zebra).

These orders follow Diamond Power’s earlier order of ₹707.80 crore for the same project, taking the company’s total orders for the Bhadla–Fatehpur HVDC line to about ₹1,196 crore, and further strengthen its position in the HVDC business.

Harish Jujarey, AVP & head of technical research at Prithvi Finmart, said that since August 2026, Diamond Power shares have been trading in a broad range of 315 - 400, with the stock currently quoting at 352.60. On the technical front, the stock has failed to provide a clear directional trend, while the short-term bias remains bearish, he noted.

"Hence the stock may therefore drift lower and retest its range support zone of ₹320 - 315 in the near term," Jujarey cautioned.

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