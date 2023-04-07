Home / India News / WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with the health ministers of the states and union territories

New Delhi
WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday told the states and Union territories that currently the World Health Organisation is closely tracking one variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5 and six other variants are under monitoring BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16.

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with the health ministers of the states and union territories and advised them to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.

It was highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, 2023. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported.

It was also informed that while India has achieved over 90 per cent coverage of primary vaccination, the coverage of precaution dose is very low.

--IANS

miz/svn/

Topics :WHO guidelinescentral governmentWHO on Indian drugs

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Also Read

Arizona county refuses to certify election despite lack of evidence

Kenya warns of worsening food crisis as drought escalates in arid counties

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat Covid-19: Mandaviya

Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya

G20 presidency: CAG team reviews preparations for SAI20 meet in Goa

YSRCP launches mega survey to reach out to 50 mn people ahead of state poll

How reward-driven are top-level appointments to World Bank and IMF?

More than 6,000 Covid cases reported, Mandaviya asks states to stay alert

Goa begins in-patient Covid testing at govt hospitals amid spike in cases

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story