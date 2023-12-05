Home / India News / Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the man shot dead in his house in Jaipur

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the man shot dead in his house in Jaipur

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader in Rajasthan, founded his own group in 2015 known as 'Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena'

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in the living room of his house on Tuesday in Jaipur.

Three armed men, one of whom was killed in retaliatory firing, first had tea with Gogamedi at his house. A video of the incident showed that the accused were sitting with him before opening fire. Gogamedi was shot at least five times at close range with the final bullet pumped into his head. One of Gogamedi's security guards also sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants.

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader in Rajasthan, was a member of Lokendra Singh Kalvi's Rajput Karni Sena, which started the protests in Rajasthan against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

However, due to some disagreement with the Karni Sena in 2015, Gogamedi was expelled from the outfit, and he founded his own group known as "Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena".

In 2017, a woman from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan made serious allegations of rape against Gogamedi. In her complaint, the woman said that Gogamedi took her to different places and raped her. However, the police found that it was a false case, and Gogamedi was cleared of all charges. 

Last year, Gogamedi came to light when addressing a Kesariya Mahapanchayat, he said that Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham had said something regarding delivering a sermon and that an FIR should be registered against him. He even said that if anyone has courage, he/she should arrest Dhirendra Shastri. Gogamedi is survived by his wife, and children.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility
A 20-second video shows that the outfit leader was looking at his phone when the men sitting across from him stood up and fired at him. The police said, "They (the attackers) sat with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi for at least 10 minutes before shooting him."

The police said that a relative of Gogamedi said that the outfit leader had been receiving threats for a long time and feared an attack on him.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder. In a Facebook post, Godara said that he takes full responsibility for the murder.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

