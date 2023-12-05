'On track to have 50% installed power capacity via non-fossil fuel sources'

India is on its track to have 50 per cent of its installed power generation capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Union Minister R K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The country's installed power generation capacity from non-fossil source is 186.46 gigawatt (GW), which is 43.82 per cent of its total installed capacity, the minister for new and renewable energy said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India is on track for achieving its target of having 50 per cent of its installed source generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030," Singh, who also holds the portfolio of Power Minister said.

Of the total 186.46 GW capacity, 178.98 GW is renewable energy and 7.48 GW is nuclear power. In addition, 114.08 GW of capacity is under implementation and 55.13 GW of capacity is under tendering.

The non-fossil electricity capacity increased from 32.54 per cent in March 2014, to 43.82 per cent in October 2023.

Singh further said that the government has taken several measures to promote renewable energy in the country like permitting foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 100 per cent under the automatic route and waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by June 30 2025.

The measures include setting up of ultra mega renewable energy parks to provide land and transmission to renewable energy developers for installation of renewable energy projects at large scale, besides schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II.

Production-linked incentive scheme under the "National Programme on high efficiency Solar PV Modules and Green Energy Corridor Scheme for Intra-State Transmission System are also part of the initiatives to promote renewable energy," Singh said.

The government have sanctioned total 50 solar parks with aggregate capacity of 37,490 MW in 12 states across the country, since 2014 under Solar Parks Scheme. In these parks, solar projects of aggregate capacity of 10,237 MW have been established, he said.