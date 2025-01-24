Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Why can't social media platforms block or label fakes, asks CEC Rajiv Kumar

Why can't social media platforms block or label fakes, asks CEC Rajiv Kumar

He said election management bodies must devise and adopt a framework to manage these challenges

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI
As technologies evolve, Kumar noted, artificial intelligence (AI) will play a critical role. (Photo: PTI)
PTI Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday lamented that social media platforms were not blocking or at least labelling easily detectable fakes and leaving it to poll bodies to engage fact checkers to rescue themselves. 
"Business interest appears to be at work here. It is like first spreading the disease and then selling medicines. The casualty is a fair election process and purity of democracy," he said. 
Delivering his valedictory speech on the conclusion of an international conference of election management bodies here, Kumar said social media companies need to introspect before it is "too late". 
"Let the social media platforms, which have been instrumental in providing a critical space for free expression, especially to voices not heard, not be clouded by the shadows of fake, unverified and misleading narratives, disruptive by design," he said. 
The CEC was of the view that it is in the interest of social media platforms that fake clutter is detected and blocked before it is too late. "Do not help forces disrupting democracies and thereby freedom of speech, which is the basic tenet of intermediaries as well," he cautioned. 
He said election management bodies must devise and adopt a framework to manage these challenges. 

Also Read

Next CEC to be appointed per new law; SC to take view on new statute soon

Court's opinion vs legislative power, says SC on CEC, ECs selection

Difficult to define a freebie, our 'hands tied': CEC Rajiv Kumar

45 mn VVPAT slips counted, not a single discrepancy found: CEC Kumar

'No room for manipulation': ECI chief on Kejriwal's 'voter deletion' charge

As technologies evolve, Kumar noted, artificial intelligence (AI) will play a critical role. AI can help poll bodies refine voter rolls, detect irregularities, and manage polling logistics more effectively, he said. 
"It can help in optimising resource allocation and fostering greater efficiency. However, these advancements come with challenges that demand vigilance, particularly as we strive to balance innovation with inclusivity, facts with fake," he pointed out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chaos in Waqf JPC: BJP's Jagdambika Pal says 'Kalyan Banerjee abused me'

LIVE news: Will repatriate nationals pending verification, says MEA on illegal Indian migrants

Govt to bring strict laws to regulate microfinance firms: K'taka Home Min

AIMTC urges government to address issues of toll hikes, e-challan misuse

Patanjali Foods recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder, offers refunds

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerRajiv KumarElection Commission

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story