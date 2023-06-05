Why half-nude body of man is normal but female body sexualised? Kerala HC



According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Kauser Edappagath emphasised that nudity should not automatically be associated with sexuality but should be evaluated within the appropriate context. The Kerala High Court on Monday said that there exists an unequal treatment and perception of naked or semi-naked male and female bodies in society.



The charges were based on a video she posted on social media, showing her minor children painting on her semi-nude torso. After reviewing the video and considering the petitioner's explanation, the court concluded that the video was not sexually motivated but aimed at highlighting the objectification of female bodies. Consequently, the court quashed the case. The court's observations were made in the context of a case involving a women's rights activist, Rehana Fathima, who was charged under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Questioning the sexualisation of female bodies Many of the commenters stated India was not ready for such declarations, while many made vulgar remarks asking to air nudity on television if it was not deemed sexual content, missing out on the context of the court’s perception of the issue.



The court mentioned the presence of nude female sculptures in temples and public spaces, which are widely considered as art or even sacred. The Kerala High Court highlighted that the naked upper body of a woman should not be presumed to be sexual by default. The court stated that labeling the depiction of a woman's naked body as obscene, indecent, or sexually explicit should only be done within a specific context.

Hypocrisy in treating male and female bodies:

The court drew attention to the disparity in how society treats naked male and female bodies. It mentioned the acceptance of body painting on men during festivals like 'Pulikali' in Thrissur, Kerala. Similarly, during temple rituals such as 'Theyyam,' male artists have their bodies painted and displayed, focusing on their physical features like six-pack abs and biceps. However, these acts are not deemed obscene or indecent. The court suggested that this discrepancy arises because some people view women's bodies primarily as objects of desire.

Bodily autonomy and patriarchal societies

The court also addressed the issue of women's rights to bodily autonomy, which often faces dilution in patriarchal societies. It stated that every individual, regardless of gender, should have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies. However, it noted that women frequently experience bullying, discrimination, isolation, and prosecution when exercising this right. In contrast, the autonomy of the male body is rarely questioned.