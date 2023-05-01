Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked why PM Narendra Modi is silent on the abuse hurled against him and his family members.

Modi said Congress abused him 91 times. But why are you silent when your people abuse me and my family, Thackeray said, addressing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Mumbai.

Their abusive language shows their culture, he said. I am asking the RSS: do you accept such an offspring (BJP), he added.

Thackeray referred to the criticism he has faced for aligning with Congress and NCP.

When I go with Congress and NCP, they (BJP) claim that I have forsaken Hindutva. If that is the case, then what about (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat's visit to a mosque, he said.

Thackeray said he will visit Barsu, the site of the proposed refinery in Ratnagiri district, on May 6. I will go there and talk to the locals. How can you stop me? This is not POK, he said.

Yes, I suggested the site for the refinery when I was the CM, but my letter (to Modi) did not specify that police should fire on protesters, he said.

Slamming the government for shifting mega projects from Maharashtra, Thackeray said, we will make pieces of anyone who tries to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Thackeray also flayed the Modi government for targeting opposition leaders by using agencies like ED and CBI.

If you have guts, send ED to the house the Chinese president, whose country has encroached upon a huge area of India, he said.

On a sarcastic note, he suggested that industrialist Gautam Adani's life story must be part of school curriculum so that people of India can learn how to become rich like him.