Wildlife body reverses call to curb animal imports after Ambani zoo probe

A U.N. wildlife trade body decided on Sunday not to restrict India from importing endangered animals, after many countries supported reversing an earlier stringent recommendation that had embroiled the private zoo run by Asia's richest family.

Vantara, a 3,500-acre zoo in Gujarat run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani and his family, had faced allegations from non-profit and wildlife groups of improper imports of some animals, triggering higher scrutiny by Germany and the EU.

After visiting the facility in September, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) issued a report this month asking India to "not issue any further import permits" as discrepancies had been found between exporter and importer trade data and there were insufficient checks on the origin of some animals.

At the CITES meeting in Uzbekistan live streamed on Sunday, the recommendation was reversed after many countries including India, the United States, Japan and Brazil said the measure was too premature, with some also saying there was no evidence of illegal imports into India. "There doesn't seem to be enough support for retaining (the) recommendation," Naimah Aziz, Chair of the CITES Standing Committee, told the delegates, adding it could consider if further regulatory measures were needed. CITES is a global treaty that regulates trade in endangered plants and animals. India had earlier opposed the UN recommendation. Vantara, which previously said it remains committed to transparency and legal compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.