PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for strict restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities. PM Modi made the remarks during the third session of the ongoing G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. PM attends IBSA Leaders' Meeting Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Leaders' Meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Prime Minister affirmed India's commitment to deepening cooperation within the trilateral forum, which focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations. Highlighting the need for a global compact on AI to prevent misuse, PM Modi said it should be based on core principles of human oversight, safety by design and transparency.

PM Modi on disaster preparedness On Saturday, PM Modi attended the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which dealt with disaster preparedness and response. He highlighted the rising frequency and impact of natural disasters worldwide, calling them a major challenge to humanity. "Natural disasters continue to pose a major challenge to humanity. This year as well, they have impacted a large portion of the global population. These events clearly highlight the need to strengthen international cooperation for effective disaster preparedness and response. To support this idea, India formed the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its G20 Presidency. I also congratulate South Africa for giving priority to this important agenda," PM Modi said during his address.