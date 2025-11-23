No Bill on Chandigarh admin to be introduced in winter session: MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that the proposal aimed at simplifying the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration, stressing that no final decision has been taken and that existing administrative arrangements will remain unaffected.

According to a release, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to modify the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana.

The Ministry further said that any decision on the matter will be taken only after "adequate consultations with all stakeholders," ensuring that the interests of Chandigarh are fully protected.

It also underlined that there is "no need for any concern" regarding the issue and clarified that the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill related to this proposal in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. Earlier on November 21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated three new seaports, namely the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat as official designated immigration checkposts by amending its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. "Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, adding three more seaports to Category II entry points. According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5306(E)), Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have now been officially included as designated immigration check-posts," according to a statement from the Press relations officer (PRO) of Vizhinjam port.