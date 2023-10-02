Home / India News / Will achieve road safety targets set in Stockholm Declaration: Gadkari

Will achieve road safety targets set in Stockholm Declaration: Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister reiterated the country's special focus on spreading awareness to effect behavioral change and ensuring flawless enforcement of rules

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday reiterated India's commitment to achieving global road safety targets set in the Stockholm Declaration, according to an official statement.

Gadkari, while addressing the ministerial session focusing on road safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, Czech Republic, emphasized on adopting a holistic approach to minimise road crashes and fatalities by stakeholders at all levels.

The road transport and highways minister reiterated the country's special focus on spreading awareness to effect behavioral change and ensuring flawless enforcement of rules.

According to the statement, the minister further apprised the gathering of the strides India has been taking in the field of automobile safety with flagship programmes such as BHARAT NCAP and reiterated our commitment to achieving the global road safety targets set in the Stockholm Declaration.

The Stockholm Declaration aims at halving the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roads by 2030.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

