Arunachal minister inaugurates Isro-backed space lab at Mechuka school

A state-of-the-art space laboratory was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona at remote Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district.
The lab at Mechuka Government Higher Secondary School, established in collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Muskaan Foundation, aims to provide students with hands-on experience in space science and technology, fostering curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth, an official statement said on Friday.
The facility has been named Pasang Wangchuk Sona Isro Space Laboratory, in honour of the minister's father and in recognition of his lifelong belief in the transformative power of education, it said.
"Today marks an emotional and proud moment for me as I inaugurated the 'Pasang Wangchuk Sona Isro Space Laboratory' -- dedicated to my late father. This laboratory is not just an educational facility, it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity. I hope it becomes a place where our children dream bigger, explore science fearlessly, and reach for the stars," Sona said, while speaking after inaugurating the facility on Friday.
He emphasised that the laboratory will serve as a hub for learning and innovation, inspiring generations of students from Shi-Yomi to pursue excellence in the fields of science and technology.
Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan chief operating officer Pranesh Debnath, students, teachers and community leaders attended the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app