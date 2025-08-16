Home / India News / Put wire mesh on safari vehicles, urge tourists to act properly: Minister

Put wire mesh on safari vehicles, urge tourists to act properly: Minister

The minister issued the notification immediately after a leopard entered a safari vehicle at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BNP) in Bengaluru on August 15

Amazon forest
BNP's leopard safari enclosure, launched last year, covers 20 hectares and is India's largest leopard safari | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has said that he instructed biological parks officials to install mesh on the windows and photography holes of all safari vehicles.

The minister issued the notification immediately after a leopard entered a safari vehicle at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BNP) in Bengaluru on August 15.

The leopard had scratched a 12-year-old boy before it could be chased out of the vehicle.

BNP's leopard safari enclosure, launched last year, covers 20 hectares and is India's largest leopard safari featuring semi-wild leopards, mostly rescued from in and around Bengaluru.

Khandre said he had instructed the officials to take all necessary precautionary measures during the safari and to give appropriate warnings to tourists and to print a warning message on the safari ticket itself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for J&K flood victims' family, ₹1 lakh for injured

NCERT modules blame Cong for partition, cite leaders underestimated Jinnah

Heavy rains hit Mumbai; low-lying areas flooded, local trains disrupted

Arunachal minister inaugurates Isro-backed space lab at Mechuka school

NFR, IIT Guwahati team up to develop biodegradable alternatives to plastics

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentforest

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story