Telangana heavy rain forecast: CM orders officials to stay vigilant

CM Revanth Reddy
CM instructed officials to take all precautions to prevent loss of life and livestock
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to be prepared to take relief measures in view of heavy rain forecasts in several districts of the state.

Reddy spoke to officials on preparedness to deal with the rainfall following moderate to heavy rains predicted in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Vikarabad and other districts, an official release said.

It quoted the CM as saying that teams of NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already been deployed in districts which are expected to receive heavy rains.

Reddy directed officials to move people away from low-lying areas to relief centres and to keep sandbags ready near lakes, tanks and reservoirs where water levels are rising and to stop movement of people on causeways, low-level bridges and areas where waterlogging is reported.

CM instructed officials to take all precautions to prevent loss of life and livestock. He also asked them to initiate measures to check the spread of infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, several rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Adilabad, Karimnagar and other districts following widespread rainfall in the state.

Tamsi in Adilabad district received 173.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 AM and 1 PM on Saturday, followed by 169.5 mm of rain at Talamadugu in the same district.

The Met Centre of IMD here in its weather forecast and warnings, said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad and other districts from 1300 hours on August 16 to 0830 hours on August 17.

It also said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and other districts between 08.30 hours on August 17 to 08.30 hours on August 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtheavy rainsIndian monsoon

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

