Home / India News / Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

He also said the mandate given by the people is to give a pro-people administration and not for enjoyment

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the incoming government in Karnataka would not only give its stamp of approval for the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the party in the first cabinet meeting itself but also pass an order to this effect immediately.

He also said the mandate given by the people is to give a pro-people administration and not for "enjoyment".

"The five guarantees we have given will be approved in the first cabinet meeting and we will then pass an order," the former Chief Minister said addressing a press conference here.

The Congress has promised to implement 'guarantees' 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had allegedly mocked these guarantees. "Modi said these promises will not be fulfilled as it will burden the state with debts. Modi himself burdened the country with debts. It is the BJP which has pushed the state towards bankruptcy," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP with a comfortable win in the Assembly polls. According to the Election Commission website at 9.30 pm, the party emerged on top in 135 seats and was leading in one seat.

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

