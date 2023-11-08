Winter Travel: Destinations, tips and safety measures for travellers

Winter vacations sound delightful yet, your travelling plans may throw unexpected and unpleasant surprises if you are not sufficiently prepared. Travelling in such cold weather with safe measures and arriving at the destinations with no difficulty is important. Winter can bring with it snow, ice sleet or freezing rain.

Winter is the best chance to explore the delightful vistas of mountains, pleasant lakes and natural miracles as summer brings unbearable intensity which makes touring undesirable for certain spots in India.

10 Places to visit in India during winters • Auli, Uttarakhand – Skiing, Snowboarding, Trekking

• Kasol, Himachal Pradesh – Hiking, Café Hopping, Souvenir Shopping

• Goa – Beach Hopping, Colonial Churches, Portuguese Bungalows

• Munnar, Kerala – Tea Factory, Viewing Points, Waterfalls

• Mount Abu, Rajasthan – Wildlife Sanctuaries, Lakes, Temples

• Nainital, Uttarakhand – Boating, Tibetan Artefacts Shopping

• Gulmarg and Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir – Cable Car Ride, Panoramic Views

• Great Rann of Kutch – Hot Air Balloon Ride, Rann Festival

• Kohima, Nagaland – War Cemetery, Hornbill Festival, Naga Cuisine

• Jaipur, Rajasthan – Forts, Palaces, Monuments.

Tips to remember while travelling in winters • Medicines- Carrying an emergency medical kit is always the most considerable thing to add to your winter vacation packing.

• Scarves or Head Caps- The sensitive neck needs adequate protection which a coat doesn't give. Scarves and head covers safeguard your head, neck and throat area, and consequently play a vital part in your winter vacation packing.

• Shades- This is a significant element in your travel bag assuming you are heading out to higher reaches of the mountains.

• Shoes-Vacations include a ton of travel and walking around in great quality footwear is crucial.

• Thermals- Great quality warm wears are important throughout your winter tours. The warm wear shields your body from extreme temperature decreases at higher altitudes.

Winters measures for not doing while travelling Wear cotton- Cotton loses its insulating feature when it is exposed to any kind of moisture or your sweat. Wool and synthetic fibers help retain warmth. Wearing cotton in winter travel could be challenging.

Bring shaky shoes or sneakers- Flimsy shoes or sneakers would elevate the danger of slipping and falling during winter travel. Additionally, these shoes are not intended to keep feet warm which could help the deficiency of body heat.

Live in forest without setting up camping gear- If you have a climbing trip arranged, make sure to continuously go with essentially a covering and sleeping bags. This would assist you with remaining warm and protected in the evening of the woods.

Neglect to remain hydrated- To remain hydrated through your winter tour, you can take soups, teas and coffee and even take broth heavy dishes at eating times to guarantee that you get water in one form or the other.