Home / India News / Withdraw Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state: Assam to Centre

Withdraw Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state: Assam to Centre

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and pleaded for the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state

ANI General News
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Assam Cabinet has made a recommendation to the Centre to withdraw the Disturbed Areas Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and pleaded for the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state.

In the course of the meeting that lasted for 30 minutes, Chief Minister Sarma and Union Home Minister Shah discussed threadbare the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam, as per the Assam government release.

The Chief Minister cited the significant improvement in the law and order situation, the surrendering of scores of underground cadres of extremist outfits with huge caches of arms and ammunition following the signing of several peace accords and the drastic fall in deaths of security personnel and civilians as reasons for the complete lifting of AFSPA from Assam.

It may be noted that the 'Disturbed Area' notification has been in force since 1990 in the whole of Assam. On April 1, 2022, the AFSPA was removed from the entire State of Assam except for nine districts, including one subdivision of another district.

From April 1, the districts under the AFSPA in Assam were further reduced to eight as the Act was withdrawn from the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district.

The law empowers the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in "Disturbed Areas" to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

Also Read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam govt plans to remove AFSPA from five districts: CM Himanta

Assam govt extends AFSPA in eight districts for another 6 months

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India: UK PM Sunak

India, US begin talks to send Indian astronaut to the ISS next year

Now, Aiims-like institute for animal health in Delhi on the cards

PM Modi lauds Dhaka for shouldering the burden of Rohingya refugees

Nitish Kumar among Oppn CMs to attend G20 dinner, but many to skip

Topics :AssamAFSPACommunal clashes

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story