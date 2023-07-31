Home / India News / Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

The PLI scheme for IT hardware was notified via a government notification on May 29, 2023, with a total budget outlay of Rs 17,000 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval to introduce the PLI scheme 2.0

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has extended the date for accepting applications under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for IT hardware. The new deadline to apply for the scheme is August 30, 2023.

The PLI scheme for IT hardware was notified via a government notification on May 29, 2023, with a total budget outlay of Rs 17,000 crore. The scheme is aimed at expanding the local large-scale manufacturing of IT hardware in the country.

The scheme shall extend an average incentive of around 5 per cent on net incremental sales (over the base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of six years. The target segment under PLI shall include (i) Laptops (ii) Tablets (iii) All-in-One PCs (iv) Servers and Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF).

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware is expected to result in the broadening and deepening of the manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging the localisation of components and sub-assemblies and allowing for a longer duration to develop the supply chain within the country.

Additionally, the scheme provides increased flexibility and options for applicants and is tied to incremental sales and investment thresholds to further incentivise growth. Furthermore, semiconductor design, IC manufacturing, and packaging are also included as incentivised components of the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval to introduce the PLI scheme 2.0.

Also Read

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Trai and C-DoT sign MoU for cooperation in telecommunications sector

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

3,110 money laundering, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs: Govt

Topics :PLI schemeIT hardware GSTHardware start-upJobs in ManufacturingBS web teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story