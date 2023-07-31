After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Following violence between two groups at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday, internet services have been suspended for a week to "maintain law and order." Section 144 has also been implemented in the district.

According to the police, a religious procession called the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,' which was flagged off from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men at Khedla Mod in Nuh.

"Stones were pelted at the procession, and one or two cars were set on fire," the official told news agency PTI.

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other.

The state government has temporarily suspended the mobile internet services till Wednesday, as the tension gripped the area.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 31.07.2023 (16:00hrs) to 02.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” the order read.

According to PTI, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is accused of lynching two men.

Earlier, his associates had circulated a video, where Monu was seen openly saying that he would stay in Mewat during the yatra, reported NDTV quoting people familiar with the matter.

The police later carried out a flag march to maintain law and order in the region. “The situation in the area is stable," Nuh SHO Hukam Singh told PTI.