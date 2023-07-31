Home / India News / After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Following violence between two groups at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday, internet services have been suspended for a week to "maintain law and order." Section 144 has also been implemented in the district.

According to the police, a religious procession called the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,' which was flagged off from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men at Khedla Mod in Nuh.

"Stones were pelted at the procession, and one or two cars were set on fire," the official told news agency PTI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1685947940660293632?s=20

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and  summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other.

The state government has temporarily suspended the mobile internet services till Wednesday, as the tension gripped the area.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 31.07.2023 (16:00hrs) to 02.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” the order read.

According to PTI, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is accused of lynching two men.

Earlier, his associates had circulated a video, where Monu was seen openly saying that he would stay in Mewat during the yatra, reported NDTV quoting people familiar with the matter.

The police later carried out a flag march to maintain law and order in the region. “The situation in the area is stable," Nuh SHO Hukam Singh told PTI.

Also Read

Cybercrime menace: 500,000 Sim cards blocked in Mewat since January 2022

LIVE: Internet suspended in Nuh till Aug 2 after clashes between two groups

Haryana govt allocates Rs 5,893 crore in FY24 Budget for urban development

Good news! Restaurants can remain open round the clock in Haryana

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Rs 53.60 cr allocated for restoration, conservation of UP monuments: Govt

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Trai and C-DoT sign MoU for cooperation in telecommunications sector

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

Topics :HaryanaviolenceClashesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story