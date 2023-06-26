5,500 flats in Delhi up for grabs in DDA's fourth phase housing scheme



The flats are located in Jasola (40 high-income group flats), Dwarka (50 middle-income group flats), Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela. In Narela, there are 149 MIG flats in addition to low-income group and economic weaker section (EWS) flats. The registration fee will be Rs 1,000, irrespective of the type of flat buyers are applying for, and it will be non-refundable. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin the registration process for 5,500 flats on June 30 from midnight onwards under the fourth phase of its housing scheme, according to a report in The Times of India.



A senior DDA official said that people will be given the option to physically visit the flats and that junior engineers will be deputed at the locations to guide them. He also said that a circular will be issued with detailed information about the booking process. Following this, a person can submit a booking amount of Rs 50,000 for EWS, Rs 1 lakh for LIG, Rs 4 lakh for MIG, and Rs 10 lakh for HIG. After that interested buyers will be provided a window of 4-5 days to see the sample flats at the location and book their flats based on factors like floor size, location, and view. The DDA will launch a website for managing the sales of the apartments. All the options will be visible online for the selection of the flats.



The prices are similar to those offered in 2022-23 and the cost of DDA flats will vary from Rs 13 lakh for EWS to Rs 2.46 crore for HIG. A demand letter will be provided by DDA after the payment of the booking amount. A 60-day window will be open for the payment of the cost of the flat without interest and another 30 days with interest (11 per cent).



The cost of EWS apartments will range from Rs 10-13 lakh (including the booking amount). The price of the LIG flats in Narela and Rohini will be around Rs 15 lakh, Rs 17 lakh in Siraspur, and Rs 30 lakh in Lok Nayak Puram. The cost of the HIG flats will be between Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.46 crore and only 40 flats in Jasola fall under his scheme. In Narela, the MIG flats will cost around Rs 1.05 crore, and in Dwarka Sector 19B, the price will be between Rs 1.35 crore to Rs 1.45 crore. An official said that in line with the government's objective of affordable housing for all, the DDA has given major discounts on the flats reserved for the EWS category. He added that the total area of these flats is equivalent to that of LIG flats. To avail of the EWS benefits, a person must submit an income certificate stating that the gross salary of their family is less than Rs 10 lakh per annum.