Home / India News / Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police

Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police

The CISF personnel had to wait till sunrise since at Indian law, the police cannot take a woman in custody after sunset

IANS Kolkata
Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A woman passenger detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for consuming alcoholic beverages and misbehaving with the passengers on an IndiGo New Delhi-Kolkata flight, was on Thursday morning handed over the police.

It is learnt that arrested passenger Paramjit Kaur, who was travelling to Kolkata by that IndiGo New Delhi-Kolkata flight, was found by the cabin crew and fellow passengers to be in an inebriated state. Soon after, she even started misbehaving with her fellow passengers.

Airline officials immediately contacted the CISF officers deputed at Kolkata airport. At 1.10 a.m. after the flight landed at the airport, airline staff handed over the accused passenger to the CISF personnel.

The CISF detained her till Thursday morning at the airport premises and finally around 7 a.m. on Thursday, she was handed over to the cops of the Airport Police Station which comes under the Bidhannagar City Police.

The CISF personnel had to wait till sunrise since at Indian law, the police cannot take a woman in custody after sunset.

--IANS

src/vd

Also Read

Drunk flyer on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight tries to open emergency door

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

DCW issues notice to police for drunk driving, seeks solution to end menace

IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon

ICMR, AYUSH ministry sign MoU for collaboration on health research

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates 46 health institutions in 17 districts

800 farmers, entrepreneurs authorised to use GI tag for 13 NE products

India uses technology to empower, not to show dominance, says PM Modi

Won't need Operation Lotus as BJP will win 120-125 seats: Shobha Karandlaje

Topics :KolkataKolkata policeIndiGo

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story