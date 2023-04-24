Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district



“Now we will extinguish forest fires...” is the slogan of the group, active in Dhoramuda and Limha forest villages in the Beltara forest circle. Ramshila Bai Sorthe has received just primary education but her passion to protect the forests is no less than that of high-profile and highly educated environment activists. Clad in a green saree, she, along with five other members of the Jai Maa Sharda Women’s Self-help Group in Bilaspur district, has taken up the challenging task of controlling forest fires in her vicinity.



“Signifying the maxim ‘forest is life’, we understand that the forests are precious heritage for us because the herbs, fruits, and flowers (from the forests) provide us extra income,” Ramshila Bai said. Besides, they are getting fodder from the forests. “The women understand the significance of forests because they are actively involved with those and have come forward to save them,” Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said. They are providing free service, working alongside forest workers in battling wildfires — a global challenge as old as the forests, he added. Fires start normally in mid-February and the forest department has been conducting an awareness campaign to save the forests. The other members in the group are Anarkali Ayam, Sonam Bai, Sat Kumari Maravi, Uma Mahant and Janki Bai.