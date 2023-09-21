Women's Reservation Bill is a "golden moment in Parliamentary journey": PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to the clearance of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday as a 'golden moment of the Parliamentary journey of India' and credited all the members of all the parties and their leaders for the achievement.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the House today thanked all political parties for their support and meaningful debate regarding The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha."

The Bill, the first major item of business in the New Parliament Building, was debated and passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said the release.

The Prime Minister rose as the proceedings began today and referred to the 'golden moment of the Parliamentary journey of India' yesterday and credited all the members of all the parties and their leaders for the achievement, it said.

As per the release, he said that yesterday's decision and upcoming culmination in Rajya Sabha will change the mood of Matrushakti and the confidence that it will create will emerge as an unimaginable force for taking the country to new heights.

"To accomplish this sacred task, I, as the leader of the House, have stood to acknowledge and express gratitude from the bottom of my heart for your contribution, support and meaningful debate" " the Prime Minister concluded.

The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House "present and voting".

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

The government introduced the new bill on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the government's intention to bring 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday.