Home / India News / Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

The IG Ayodhya Zone exuded confidence that despite the challenges, the 'Pran Pratishtha' will be organised in a great manner

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Security measures have been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

IG Ayodhya Zone, Praveen Kumar, while speaking to ANI about the security arrangements, said, "We have made all the arrangements. We are alert and we are not just relying on our manpower but also taking the help of technology, which we keep on continuously upgrading."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Multiple drones will be active throughout the event and with the help of anti-drone solutions, we will keep an eye on drones being flown without permission. We have also used AI in our cameras," further said IG Kumar about the security measures.

The IG Ayodhya Zone exuded confidence that despite the challenges, the 'Pran Pratishtha' will be organised in a great manner.

On being asked about transportation facilities, IG Kumar said, "Our aim is to make such transport arrangements that people face no problem. We will inform the public about the diversion plans in advance to ensure no one faces any inconvenience."

CCTV cameras have also been installed across Ayodhya to strengthen security in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

The Ram Temple is to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22, next year.

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

SC refuses to hear plea seeking scientific survey in Krishna Janambhoomi

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, muhurat, history, importance of Ganeshotsav

Nothing has changed in a decade: DCW chief 11 years after Nirbhaya case

Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.5 deg C, AQI in 'very poor' category

Karachi police seeks 20,000 personnel, PKR 100 mn for election conduct

PM Modi pays tribute to the brave soldiers of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

India calls for zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors at UN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :securityAyodhyaRam temple

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story